End of the road for Kilkerrin priests appeal against neighbours cattle shed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Kilkerrin priest has failed in his appeal against a cattle shed on his neighbours land.

It’s after county planners approved plans by Joseph Mullin to reconstruct and extend a shed at Monairmore, Kilkerrin, Ballinasloe in June.

Reverand Father Christy O’ Connor had objected to the plans, claiming they would invade on their peace and the quality of their lives, and have a serious impact on their health.

He accepted that as farming families and neighbours, everyone understands the need for sheds to care for livestock, machinery and supplies.

But he argued building these “right close” to another family’s home – where there’s no possibility to mitigate odours, noises, constant traffic and activities – is unacceptable.

He wished every success to their neighbour and expressed hope he could continue his farming development further away from their home.

Despite the submission, county planners approved the project in late June – which prompted an appeal with An Bord Pleanala last month.

But it’s now been ruled invalid, as it was submitted outside the strict 4-week window for appeals from the date of approval.