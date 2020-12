print

From the Galway Bay Fm newsroom:

It’s the end of an era for many in East Galway today as the nearby West Offaly Power Station in Shannonbridge will be disconnected from the national grid this afternoon.

Shannonbridge and its sister plant in Lanesboro, Co Longford, are being shut down this month, ending five decades of turf power.

The last trains of peat arrived from the Bord na Mona works in east Galway this week.