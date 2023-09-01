End of an era as iconic Treasure Chest in city is sold

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s the end of an era after confirmation that Galway city’s Treasure Chest has been sold

Owner of the store, Mary Bennett is retiring after 58 years in business, and it’s understood the building has been sold but its future unknown as of yet.

The iconic family-run shop at the top of Shop Street is popular among locals and tourists, and holds a special place for many with its three floors of stock, and its former incarnation as Glynn’s of Galway

Speculation had been rife in recent days of its possible closure, as Treasure Chest has been holding a massive clearance sale of its stock.