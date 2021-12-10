End of an era at Glynn’s Hardware as three staff members with 140 years service between them retire

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been a bittersweet day at one of the main retail businesses in North Galway as three long standing employees retire

The three Glynns Homevalue Hardware staff members have 140 years of experience between them, having served Glynns Hardware in Milltown and Tuam

Liam Delaney started out in the family-run business 47 years ago – in 1974- while John Giblin and Mary Canney began just a year after in 1975.

Paying tribute to his three stalwart employees, Managing Director of Glynns Milltown Liam Glynn wished them the very best in their well-deserved retirement.