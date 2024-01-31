End in sight for long-running burst pipe saga in Belclare

Share story:

It looks like the end is in sight for a long-running saga over a pipe that’s continuously bursting in Belclare.

The pipe, between Carheens and Caltra, has burst multiple times in recent years, causing widespread water outages in the local area.

Councillor Andrew Reddington has expressed his frustration on each occasion, at the alleged lack of urgency on a permanent solution.

He says at long last, Uisce Eireann has informed him that 2km of pipe mains are to be replaced this year.