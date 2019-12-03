Enable Ireland to formally launch Galway spasticity clinic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Enable Ireland will today formally launch its new spasticity clinic located at its city base.

Spasticity is a condition in which certain muscles are continuously contracted which causes stiffness or tightness of the muscles and can interfere with normal movement, speech and gait.

The spasticity management clinic is delivered from Enable Ireland’s Children Services base at Seamus Quirke Road and is being run in collaboration with UHG following fundraising and a partnership with Allergen.

The official launch takes place on International Day of People with Disabilities which will also see a number of city landmarks light up in purple.

Galway City Hall and Browne’s Doorway will light up purple later today as part of the nationwide campaign which aims to celebrate the 643 thousand people in Ireland who live with a disability.

Claire Lenihan is Director of Services with Enable Ireland – she says the clinic has made life much easier for many families who had to travel to Dublin to be assessed – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…