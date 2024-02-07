Employment across Galway slightly down in January

Employment across Galway city and county is slightly down in January, compared to the end of last year.

There are now 8,662 people on the Live Register – an increase of almost 200 compared to December 2023

The only area in Galway which saw a small increase in employment was in Tuam, with seven less people on the register.

In December 2023, there were 4,383 people on the Live Register in the city, while there are 100 more on it now.

Loughrea saw the next largest increase in Live Register numbers – there are 37 more people unemployed, bringing the total to 827.

Next was Ballinasloe, with 30 more people out of work to bring it to 944, while Gort saw an increase of 20 on the 620 people unemployed in December.

Clifden jumped by 17 people to 710 – while Tuam’s number dropped, meaning there are seven less people out of work there.