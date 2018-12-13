Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

FYI Galway

17:00 18:00

Now On Air

FYI Galway

17:00 18:00

Employers group IBEC says city ring road is ‘vital’ for region

Written by on 13 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The N6 Galway City Ring Road is ‘vital for the region’s future’.

That’s according to employers’ group IBEC which says traffic congestion is a significant challenge for business expansion in Galway.

The organisation says almost half of commuters in the Galway metropolitan area spend over an hour each day getting to and from work.

Senior Regional Policy Executive with IBEC, Helen Leahy says Galway’s severe traffic congestion is having a direct effect on business expansion.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Concerns raised over safety issues at Ballindooley cross

13 December 2018

0 0

Oral hearing planned for New Year regarding Kirwan roundabout upgrade

13 December 2018

0 0

Trial scoping works to be carried out at Shop Street in city in New Year

13 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Junior Rugby Preview: Cawley and Curley Cups take centre stage before Christmas break

Thumbnail
Previous post

Account Administrator – Athenry

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend