11 March 2024

Empathy classes to be rolled out for TY students, following University of Galway led pilot study

Empathy classes to be rolled out for TY students, following University of Galway led pilot study

Empathy classes at set to be rolled out for Transition Year Students, following a University of Galway led pilot study

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment is currently redesigning the TY programme, which is due for public consultation soon.

The pilot classes done by UG with 25 secondary schools found it led to higher levels of understanding for others.

President of the Irish Second Level Students’ Union, Shari Irfan, says they’re fully behind the programme:

 

