Emergency services rescue man from water near the Claddagh

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services have rescued a man from the water near the Claddagh in the city.

Gardaí, several units of the firebrigade and an ambulance responded to an incident at Nimmo’s Pier shortly before 4 this afternoon.

The condition of the man is not yet known.

It comes as people flock to the water at locations across the county as temperatures continue to soar.

Irish Water Safety is reminding people to ensure diligent supervision at all times, to be mindful of not being overconfident while in the water, and avoid the use of inflatables.