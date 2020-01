Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency Services remain at the scene of a fire at Main Street in Ballinasloe.

It’s understood the fire broke out at Gullanes Hotel at around 7am.

Fire crews from Ballinasloe and Loughrea attended the blaze and the fire has been brought under control in the past hour.

It’s believed the fire broke out in a kitchen area and no significant damage has been caused.