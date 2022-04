Galway Bay fm newsroom – The N84 Headford Road is once again open as the fire service continues to monitor a gorse fire at the Curragh Line.

Emergency services have been battling the blaze since last evening with pockets of fire and smoke visible along the N84 this afternoon.

The road was closed for a time at lunchtime due to extremely heavy smoke, but has since reopened.

However, motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area, and that further closures are possible later in the day.