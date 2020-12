print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a house fire in the Kilbannon area of Tuam last night.

The alert was raised at approximately 10.50 and it required the attendance of the Gardai and Fire Services.

Two people were in the house at the time and were taken from the scene by ambulance to be treated at a regional hospital.

Their condition is not known at this time.