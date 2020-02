Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Emergency services are currently attending a serious fire at the site of the former Corrib Great Southern Hotel this morning.

Several units of the Galway City Fire Service were called to the former hotel near GMIT at 5.45am.

It’s understood that the fire is located on the third floor of the building, on the GMIT side.

Concerns have frequently been raised about anti-social behaviour and arson at the site of the derelict former hotel on the Dublin Road.