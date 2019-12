Galway Bay fm newsroom –

Emergency services attended the scene of fire on the west side of the city this afternoon.

Four units of the Galway City Fire Brigade brought the incident at Claremont Park on the Circular Road under control.

A garden shed and domestic oil tank went on fire at the back of a house, leading to severe damage to one house and smoke damage to a neighbouring property.

No one was injured in the incident and Gardai are not treating the fire as suspicious.