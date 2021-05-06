Emergency services attend scene of major blaze at Golfstyle in Liosban Industrial Estate

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene of a major blaze at Golfstyle commercial premise in Liosban Industrial Estate this morning.

Fire crews were drafted to the scene at approximately 3am and three units remain there this morning.

A section of the Liosban Industrial Estate has been closed off to traffic to facilitate fire crews.

Motorists are advised that diversions are likely to remain in place until late morning or early afternoon.

It’s understood the blaze has caused significant structural damage.

Gardaí have cordoned off the area and are investigating the incident.