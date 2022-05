Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services are attending the scene of a multi-car collision on the M6.

The incident involving three cars took place on the M6 westbound, between the Rathmorrisey and Oranmore exits.

Long tailbacks are reported with traffic reduced to one lane.

Gardaí are at the scene and say nobody has been seriously injured in the collision.

Motorists are advised to expect some delays.