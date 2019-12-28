Emergency services attend fire in Doughiska

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services attended the scene of a fire in Doughiska last evening.

The blaze broke out in an apartment above Joyce’s Supermarket at around 5pm.

Four units of the fire brigade – including one from Athenry – attended the scene and remained there for about 90 minutes.

It’s understood the fire was contained to a single property and no one was injured during the incident.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Alan Cheevers says a very quick response from Emergency Services prevented the blaze from spreading into adjoining properties and causing significant damage.

