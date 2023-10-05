Emergency services at scene of multi-vehicle crash on Tuam Road

Share story:

Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Tuam Road in the city.

A number of cars were involved in the collision at the junction beside Flemings Garage around half 8 this morning.

Emergency services – and a tow truck – are currently at the scene and motorists are being warned to expect severe traffic delays.

A number of vehicles have been removed, and it’s not yet known if anyone was injured in the collision.