Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic crash on the N83 at Rusheens.

It’s understood a car collided with an agricultural vehicle at the turnoff for Claretuam a short time ago.

Units of the fire brigade, ambulances and Gardai are attending the scene but it’s not yet known if anyone was injured.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays as emergency services deal with the incident.