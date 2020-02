Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Emergency services are currently attending a serious incident in the city centre.

The Fire Service, ambulance crews and the Gardai have been undertaking an operation on Fairgreen road beside the coach station since half 12 this afternoon.

It’s understood that a person may have fallen into a liftshaft in the Fairgreen building with a rescue operation now underway.

A Fire Services Cherry picker is currently being used to access the roof of the multistorey building.