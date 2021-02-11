Emergency services assist in recovery of man’s body from Blackrock in Salthill

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services assisted in the recovery of a body from Blackrock in Salthill last evening.

The body, understood to be that of a male, was taken from the water in the Blackrock area shortly after 5pm.

Galway RNLI Lifeboat was launched to investigate the sighting at Seaweed point after a member of the public contacted the authorities at about 5pm while out walking in the area.

Two crew members together with the Fire Service went ashore and carried the casualty on to the boat.

The body has been taken to University Hospital Galway for a post mortem examination.

Gardai say the deceased has yet to be identified and investigations are ongoing.

It comes as local searches have been ongoing in the city for four missing people.