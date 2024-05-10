Galway Bay FM

10 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Emergency rally for Palestine to be held in city tomorrow

Share story:
Emergency rally for Palestine to be held in city tomorrow

An ‘Emergency Rally’ for Palestine will be held in the city tomorrow.

The event is organised by the Galway Branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

They’ll gather at Galway Cathedral at 2pm before marching through the city to Spanish Arch, where speeches will be given.

Tomorrow’s rally – the latest in a string of marches and vigils in recent months – is in response to the growing threat of an Israeli assault on the city of Rafah.

One of the organisers, Ciaran Tierney said the world has woken up to the reality of what Israel is doing

 

Share story:

An Bord Pleanala set to resume consideration of Galway Ring Road project in September

An Bord Pleanala is set to resume consideration of the long-running and highly controversial Galway City Ring Road in September. The higher planning body ...

22-home social housing scheme opened in Glenamaddy

A 22-home social housing scheme has been officially opened in Glenamaddy. The scheme is supported by six million euro in funding from the Department of Ho...

Knocknacarra student awarded overall translation prize at European competition

Knocknacarra student, Róisín Ní Lionaird, has taken home the overall prize at a European Young Translators competition. Róisín, a pupil of Coláiste ...

Retention permission refused for antenna and transmission dishes at Kingston Road in Knocknacarra

Retention planning permission has been refused for a range of antenna and transmission dishes at Kingston Road in Knocknacarra. Cellnex Ireland Limited ha...