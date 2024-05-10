Emergency rally for Palestine to be held in city tomorrow

An ‘Emergency Rally’ for Palestine will be held in the city tomorrow.

The event is organised by the Galway Branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

They’ll gather at Galway Cathedral at 2pm before marching through the city to Spanish Arch, where speeches will be given.

Tomorrow’s rally – the latest in a string of marches and vigils in recent months – is in response to the growing threat of an Israeli assault on the city of Rafah.

One of the organisers, Ciaran Tierney said the world has woken up to the reality of what Israel is doing