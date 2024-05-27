27 May 2024
Emergency protest to get underway in city over Israeli strike on Rafah
An emergency protest will get underway in the city shortly, in response to the Israeli strike on Rafah.
The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says 45 people died.
The IDF says two military commanders were killed – but they’re investigating the attack.
A protest organised by the Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign will take place at the Wolfe Tone Bridge at 4.45 this afternoon.
Tanaiste Michael Martin has labelled the Israeli strikes as ‘barbaric’.