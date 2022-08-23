Emergency orthodontists resumes practice in Oranmore for patients of Ann Hahessy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency orthodontists have resumed practice in Oranmore for patients of Dr. Ann Hahessy on a temporary basis.

Patients and their families have been expressing ongoing frustration to Galway Talks over a total lack of clarity on the matter.

Some claim that while activity has now resumed at the practice, they’ve received no contact regarding their records or continued treatment.

It’s after Dr. Ann Hahessy abruptly ceased services in July after issuing text messages to hundreds of patients and their families.

Speaking to Sally Ann Barrett, Senator Ollie Crowe said he had just spoken to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly about a more permanent solution.