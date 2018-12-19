Emergency meeting of Latin quarter businesses over planned Cross Street closure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An emergency meeting of Latin Quarter and Shop Street businesses will take place in the city tomorrow.

The meeting has been called to address the planned closure of Cross Street in the city for over a month while Irish Water upgrade the area’s sewer system.

The 2 million euro project includes the relining of existing sewer culverts on the street in order to reduce flooding, improve operational performance and reduce odours.

The works will occur in the same time frame as the trial scoping works planned for Shop Street, which would see the removal of the existing pavement, drainage upgrades and temporary surfacing.

Local businesses are worried at the lack of information about the works and how it will affect traffic, access and post Christmas footfall.

Concerned businesses and stakeholders are meeting with Regional spokesperson for Irish Water Sean Corrigan and a representative of Galway Roads Department tomorrow morning at 9.30 in the Galway Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor McNelis says he hopes tomorrow’s meeting will address the worries of local businesses.