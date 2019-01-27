Emergency meeting of Fianna Fail Loughrea LEA to take place this evening

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An emergency meeting of the Fianna Fail Loughrea Local Electoral Area will take place in the town this evening (Sun 27/1).

It’s understood the meeting relates to the wishes of the party grassroots to immediately fill the full ticket for the upcoming local elections in May.

It’s after local schoolteacher Shane Curley won out at the selection convention held in Loughrea on Friday night.

He saw off competition from sitting Councillor Ivan Canning, but it’s believed that Councillor Canning will likely still be added to the ticket.

The emergency meeting of the Loughrea LEA will take place at the Loughrea Hotel this evening at 6.