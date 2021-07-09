Emergency departments at UHG and Portiuncula experiencing “winter levels” of attendance

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency departments at UHG and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe are extremely busy and experiencing “winter levels” of attendance.

That’s according to Chief Operations Officer of the Saolta Hospital Group, Anne Cosgrove.

She says while both units are extremely busy and bed availability is strained, the presentations are not linked to Covid-19.

It comes as figures from the INMO show that UHG is one of the most overcrowded hospitals nationwide in recent days.

Saolta is urging people to only attend emergency departments in the case of real emergencies, and contact their local GP or Westdoc in the first instance for non-emergency healthcare.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Anne Cosgrove explained why presentations might be so high at UHG and Portiuncula….

To hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news.