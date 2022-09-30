‘Elf Town’ to return to Galway Racecourse with 200 seasonal jobs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Elf Town has confirmed it’s returning to Galway this Christmas – and says it’ll create over 200 seasonal jobs.

The festive experience, which takes place at Galway Racecourse, is currently recruiting actors and event staff.

It’s billed as a magical 2 hour journey across 4 floors in 3 different buildings, including a visit with Santa.

Tickets for the event are available to book now, with shows taking place from November 23rd.

Aidan Phelan is a producer at Elf Town and outlines the jobs on offer.