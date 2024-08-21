Eleven honorary degrees to be awarded at University of Galway Winter Conferring

Eleven people are to be awarded honorary degrees at the University of Galway at Winter Conferring.

The list has been announced today by outgoing President Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh

The conferring will take place for a week from November 20th to 27th.

Honorary degrees will be presented to:

National Hunt jockey, Rachael Blackmore.

Tony Connelly, journalist and author, and Europe Editor for RTÉ News.

Founders of MADRA, Marina Fiddler and Tara Nic Dhiarmada.

Keith Finnegan, former Galway Bay fm CEO and broadcaster

Internationally-renowned, traditional Irish folk singer, Dolores Keane.

Martin Griffiths, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

Botanist and entomologist, presenter and broadcaster Dr Éanna Ní Lamhna.

Owen Reidy, General Secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions

Professor Paul Yock and Dr Joshua Makower, founders of Stanford Biodesign and supporters of establishment of BioInnovate Ireland.