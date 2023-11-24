Galway Bay FM

24 November 2023

Eleven electric vehicles added to An Post’s Galway fleet

An Post have assigned eleven electric vehicles to Galway City and County in their latest addition to their fleet.

Three vehicles are going to the Delivery Service Unit on the Tuam Road, with the other eight being assigned to Galway.

Forty five vehicles have been added nationally, bringing the percentage of overall electric vehicles in An Post to thirty per cent.

It makes it the biggest electric vehicle operator in Ireland with hopes the percentage will rise to thirty two per cent by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

