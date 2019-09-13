Electric Skyline to create Galway jobs after winning key contract

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mayo firm Electric Skyline is to roll out 30 jobs in the Galway, Clare, Limerick, Cork and Tipperary region.

The firm headquartered in Claremorris provides energy and lighting solutions to a range of sectors such as local authorities, sporting organisations, and the agriculture sector.

It was founded by Moycullen native Bryan Fox, Turloughmore native Brendan Reilly and Ballintubber native Sean Corcoran.

The roles are being created after the firm was awarded a major contract in the South Connaught and Munster area.

Positions include apprentices, electricians and project managers.