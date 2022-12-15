Electric Skyline responds to criticism of service of Galway public lighting

Electric Skyline have responded to criticism of its service in relation to public lighting repairs in county Galway.

Loughrea area councillor Shane Curley had raised concerns about several estates in the county waiting months for repair works

In response, Electric Skyline state they have reached out to Councillor Curley, and are investigating his concerns.

The firm, which is responsible for over 100,000 public lights across Ireland, adds that it prides itself on its customer service and turnaround times.

It is urging people to report Local Authority Public Lighting Faults by calling Electric Skyline on 094 9360954 or log a fault on electricskyline.ie