Electric car sales up by almost 150% across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Electric car sales are up by almost 150 percent across Galway since the start of the year.

Between January and September, there’s been 284 new electric vehicle registrations – compared to 115 for all of last year.

Overall, there’s been 3955 new car registrations across Galway so far this year – an increase of 13 percent when compared to last year.

The figures have been released by The Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

Director General Brian Cooke says the upturn in electric vehicles is very promising – and the Government needs to support the sector…