Electric car sales in Galway more than double in last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Electric car sales have more than doubled in Galway in the last year.

According to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, 118 new electric vehicles have been registered so far this year compared to 46 last year.

Despite the increase in electric car sales, the total number of new car registrations in Galway is down by 10 percent for 2019.

The Toyota Corolla is the top selling car in Galway and has almost doubled in registrations since last year.

Nationally, electric car sales have almost trebled, as 3,420 new electric vehicles have been registered compared to 1,224 in 2018.

In total almost 117 thousand new cars have been registered so far in 2019, down 7 percent on 2018.

While imported used cars are up 9.2 percent to over 103 thousand.