Elective procedures postponed at Portiuncula University Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Saolta Hospital Group has postponed elective procedures at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

It says rising COVID-19 cases in the community, along with staff absences as a result, are having a significant impact on services.

From today, Saolta says a number of elective procedures are being cancelled for the coming week in order to redeploy staff to support essential emergency care.

Patients are being contacted directly if their appointment is being postponed.

All day surgeries and endoscopy procedures have been postponed, while ambulatory gynaecology and other non-theatre day cases are proceeding but remain under review.

Patients are advised to confirm that their case is proceeding on the day before it’s scheduled using the contact details provided on their appointment notification.

Saolta says time sensitive, urgent cases will proceed when it is safe to do them – and patients will be contacted if they are to attend.

It adds that out-patient services are continuing and the situation is being kept under constant review.