Elective procedures and outpatient appointments to be cancelled at UHG amid rising Covid rate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Elective procedures and outpatient appointments are to be cancelled at UHG in an effort to reduce footfall at the hospital and tackle the rise in cases of Covid-19.

Chief Operations Officer with the Saolta Hospital Group Anne Cosgrove says it’s likely the scaling back of services will be implemented from tomorrow.

UHG currently has 43 confirmed cases of Covid-19 – two of which are receiving treatment in ICU.

There are a further 4 cases at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, none of which are in the ICU.

The planned cancellation of services at UHG comes as Galway last evening recorded it’s highest ever number of Covid-19 cases to date, with 160.

Anne Cosgrove says they are expecting a surge over the coming days and it’s crucial that there’s capacity to meet demand….

And Anne Cosgrove says vaccinations are continuing across the Saolta Hospital Group, but it will take time to roll out fully….

