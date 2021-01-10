Election of new governing authority at NUIG to take place tomorrow

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The election of a new governing authority at NUI Galway will take place tomorrow.

A total of 30 university staff and graduates are standing for election to Údarás na hOllscoile, while three professors have already been automatically selected.

The role of the governing authority is to guide the strategic direction of NUI Galway and ensure effective, strong systems are in place to guide that vision.

Around 50 thousand graduates and staff are eligible to vote, with the online ballot to open from 9am tomorrow morning until mid-day on Tuesday.

The three professors automatically selected for the new Údarás na hOllscoile are Professor Aisling McCluskey, Professor Michal Molcho and Professor Jim O’ Gara.