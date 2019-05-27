Election of 39 councillors to Galway County Council completed in early hours

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The election of 39 councillors to Galway County Council was completed in the early hours of today at Galway Lawn Tennis Club in Salthill.

There was a keenly contested contest for the 39th seat in the Tuam Loca Electoral Area which saw Fine Gael outgoing councillor Tom McHugh lose his seat by a margin of 10 votes.

The final composition of the new council is as follows:

Loughrea: Michael Mogie Maher (FG), Jimmy McClearn (FG), Shane Curley (FF), Ivan Canning (FF), Pat Hynes (IND).

Gort/Kinvara: Joe Byrne (FG), PJ Murphy (FG), Martina Kinnane (FF), Gerry Finnerty (FF), Geraldine Donoghue (IND).

Athenry/Oranmore: James Charity (IND), Albert Dolan (FF), Jim Cuddy (IND), Gabe Cronnolly (IND), David Collins (FG), Shelly Herterich-Quinn (FF), Liam Carroll (FG).

Ballinasloe: Tim Broderick (IND), Michael Connolly (FF), Dermot Connolly (SF), Peter Keaveney (FG), Aisling Dolan (IND), Declan Geraghty (IND).

Connemara North: Tom Welby (IND), Eileen Mannion (FG), Gerry King (FF), Seamus Walsh (FF).

Connemara South: Padraig Mac An Iomaire (FG), Noel Thomas (FF), Daithi O Cualain (FF), Alistair McKinstry (GP), Tomas O Curraoin (RSF).

Tuam: Pete Roche (FG), Donagh Killilea (FF), Joe Sheridan (FF), Mary Hoade (FF), Karey McHugh (IND), Colm Keaveney (FF), Andrew Reddington (FG).