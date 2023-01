Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman in her 80s is being treated at UHG for serious injuries following last evening’s traffic incident in Mountbellew

The woman was a pedestrian and was involved in a collision with a vehicle

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at approximately 5:20 pm in the Treanrevagh area

No other injuries were reported

The road was closed for several hours to allow for a forensic examination, but has since reopened.