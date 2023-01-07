Elderly woman killed in Oranmore hit and run named locally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An elderly woman killed in a hit and run in Oranmore has been named locally as Sheila Creedon.

Ms. Creedon was struck by a car near Lidl on the Old Limerick Road shortly after 5pm last evening.

She was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment for the serious injuries she sustained, and she later passed away.

Gardaí say that a driver and vehicle involved in the incident last evening have now been identified.

The driver remained at the scene for a period of time but left before Gardaí arrived.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Oranmore area between 4:30pm and 5:30pm last evening are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Oranmore Garda Station on 091 388 030.