Elderly woman dies following Oranmore hit and run

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An elderly woman has died from the injuries she sustained in a hit and run incident in Oranmore last evening.

The woman, a pedestrian in her eighties, was struck by a car, which failed to stop, near Lidl on the Old Limerick Road.

The incident took place just after 5 o’clock, and the road was closed for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

The elderly woman was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment for the serious injuries she sustained, and she later passed away.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Oranmore area between 4:30 and 5:30 last evening are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Oranmore Garda Station on 091 388 030, that’s a Galway number 388030.

The stretch of the Old Limerick Road in Oranmore, near the hit and run incident, has now re-opened.