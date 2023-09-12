EirGrid to host Informative Energy Citizens Roadshow in Galway

Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – EirGrid, the operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid, is to host an Energy Citizens Roadshow in Galway tomorrow night.

The free information event is being held in partnership with Galway County Council, ESB Networks and the SEAI.

It will inform local communities about how EirGrid plans to future-proof the electricity grid.

Topics to be addressed include Ireland’s Climate Action Plan and home energy upgrades and retrofitting grants.

The Roadshow takes place at The Salthill Hotel tomorrow Wednesday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.