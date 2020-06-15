Eircom submits plan to replace seven kiosks across city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Eircom has submitted plans to replace seven telephone kiosks across the city.

The plan would see the rollout of new kiosks with an integral communication unit and digital advertising display.

The new pedestal style units incorporate touch screens that will feature local upcoming events and allow tourists to perform Google map searches of the area.

These would be installed at Newcastle Road junction, a point opposite University Road, on Eyre Square opposite the entrance to the shopping centre and at Wellpark Road Upper opposite the retail park.

Others would be based at the Bridge Street junction to Lombard Street, on Eyre Square at the junction of Prospect Hill and at Eyre Square at the junction with Rosemary Avenue.

City planners are due to make a decision next month.