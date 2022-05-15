eir Gigabit Fibre broadband now available at 53 thousand Galway homes and businesses

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – eir has announced that it’s a Gigabit Fibre Network is now available to 53,000 properties across Galway.

It’s as the firm, Ireland’s largest telecommunications provider, has confirmed that the service is now available to 800,000 homes and businesses nationwide.

It is investing €500 million into Ireland’s fibre to the home or FTTH network – and estimates super-fast Gigabit broadband will be available to 84% of premises by 2026.

eir says that the FTTH network roll out, combined with the Government’s national broadband plan, means Ireland is on track to become one of the most fibre connected countries in the world.