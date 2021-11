From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Eight people have been charged in relation to violent disorder at a Galway cemetery two months ago.

Seven people suffered injuries in the incident connected to an ongoing local feud, which broke out at the graveyard on the Athenry Road following a funeral on September 22nd.

Seven men, aged between their mid-20s and mid-50s, as well as a woman in her 20s, were arrested by Gardaí this morning.

They’re due to appear before Tuam District Court this evening at 5.30.