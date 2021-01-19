Eight outdoor recreation projects across county secure funding

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been awarded to eight county Galway projects through the Outdoor Recreation Fund.

The investment, totalling €146,000, has been announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys.

The Outdoor Recreation Fund seeks to build on the economic and tourism potential of rural communities by developing and marketing facilities which attract visitors to areas that might not have seen many visitors in the past.

The projects being supported include the Aughrane Forest Trail in Ballygar, Glenamaddy Frass Looped Walks, Clonbur Walking and Cycling Trails, “Out and About” offshore Inisbofin, Inisbofin Looped Walks and Blueways and the Binn Shleibhe Loop in Cornamona.

The Lismay Kylemore Trail and Boardwalk projects in Ballinasloe have also received funding – with Galway based Senator Aisling Dolan saying the investment will support more vital free outdoor activities.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the funding will enhance the amenities and attract more visitors to the communities when public health restrictions are lifted – for more, tune in to FYI [email protected]