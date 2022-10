Galway Bay fm newsroom – Eight local producers have brought home prizes at the largest food awards on the island – the Blas na hÉireann awards.

The Galway winnners included Abbert Bailiu Teoranta, Builin Blasta Teo, Galmere Fresh Foods, Ivy House Chocolates, Kylemore Abbey & Gardens Ltd, Loughnane’s Of Galway, The Foods of Athenry and Wildfolk.

Meanwhile, Ballybrit-based Grá Chocolates scooped three awards in total – Grainne Mullins is owner and founder: