Eight Galway secondary schools included in top 100 nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Eight Galway secondary schools have been ranked among the top 100 nationwide.

The Sunday Times Best Schools Guide is a guide to the top 400 schools in the country – with Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ in Limerick occupying first position.

The first Galway school in the rankings is Colaiste na Coiribe in Knocknacarra, which is listed in tenth place in the national tables.

It’s followed by Salerno Girls Secondary School in Salthill in 19th position – and Colaiste Iognaid ‘The Jes’ at Sea Road in 22nd.

Next, in 57th place, is St Josephs College ‘The Bish’ at Nun’s Island, followed by Colaiste Ghobnait on Inis Oirr in 79th position.

Presentation College Athenry follows closely behind ranked at number 80, while Calasanctius College in Oranmore occupies 97th position in the national tables.

The last Galway school in the top 100 nationwide is Dominican College at Taylors Hill, which is placed at number 99 in the rankings.