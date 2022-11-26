Eight Friends from Galway and Dublin are bidding to run 200Km coast to coast for the Irish Wheelchair Association and Muscular Dystrophy Ireland

Eight friends have undertaken a major challenge to run 200Km from Oranmore to Dublin with the hope of raising €200,000 in aid of the Irish Wheelchair Association and Muscular Dystrophy Ireland.

The eight men are friends Brian, Daragh, Henry, Ger, Paul, Stephen, Damien and Shane and they left Oranmore at 6am this morning.

They plan to run through the night and arrive in Dublin at some time tomorrow morning.

Members of Irish Wheelchair Association will be waiting to greet and congratulate them when they arrive in Dublin.

The leader is Henry Fleming from Dublin.

He spoke to John Mulligan who first asked him about the run and also asked whose idea it was to go Coast to Coast

Donations can be made directly to their page at https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/TheCoast2CoastPFUltraRun